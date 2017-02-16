European Shares Turn Lower After Seven-day Rally

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday, ending seven consecutive sessions of gains, as earnings results proved a mixed bag and the dollar broke an 11-day winning streak against rivals despite positive U.



S. data and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments on the rate hike path.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.32 percent at 370.28 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Wednesday to log its highest close since December 2015.

The German DAX was moving down 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down half a percent.

Food giant Nestlé fell over 2 percent after its fiscal 2016 profit declined to 8.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.07 billion francs, mainly due to the impact of a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.

Weaker metals prices sent mining stocks lower, with Anglo American and Antofagasta losing more than 2 percent each.

Banks also traded broadly lower after recent sharp gains. Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and UniCredit fell more than 1 percent.

Cobham shares slumped as much as 20 percent in London as the beleaguered aerospace group issued its fifth profit warning in less than two years, saying it now expects full-year 2016 Group underlying trading profit to be 225 million pounds, down from its prior outlook of 245 million pounds.

Air France-KLM shares soared 8 percent. The French-Dutch airline promised further cost-cutting efforts this year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2016 on the back of a sharp drop in fuel costs. Rival Lufthansa advanced 2.5 percent and International Consolidates Airlines Group rallied 2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM