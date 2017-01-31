European Shares To Make Nervous Start On Uncertainty Over Trump Stance

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow U.



S. and Asian peers lower on Tuesday as Donald Trump's firing of the U.S. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday night fueled concerns surrounding the unpredictability of the new U.S. President.

The White House called Sally Yates "weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration" after the Obama holdover publicly questioned the legality of his executive order denying entry to all refugees as well as citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Asian markets are mostly lower, with Japan's Nikkei index tumbling as much as 1.7 percent to post its biggest single-day decline since November, as the safe-haven yen strengthened against the dollar and the Bank of Japan kept its policy stance unchanged, as widely expected.

The central bank signaled a steady economy recovery but left its inflation forecast for the coming year untouched, underlining its nervousness about how Trump plans to implement his pro-growth policies.

Oil futures extended losses after falling for a second day on Monday to finish at their lowest level in more than a week on worries over rising U.S. output. Gold prices inched higher for a third day on a weaker dollar amid uncertainty over the future direction of U.S. policies under Trump.

In economic releases, consumer confidence in the United Kingdom improved somewhat in January from the previous month, the latest survey from market research GfK revealed with an index score of -5, up from -7 in December.

The first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed that French economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter on consumption and investment. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially following a 0.2 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.

Quarterly national accounts, flash inflation and unemployment from the euro area along with U.S reports on home prices, consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity are slated for release later in the day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting later today, with investors looking for cues on the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates. The Bank of England is expected to leave its policy settings unchanged when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday.

Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back from last week's record highs to post their largest drop so far in 2017 as investors pondered the effects of Trump's immigration ban on the economy and markets.

Economic data on consumer spending and housing painted a positive picture of the economy, helping limit losses to some extent. The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped about 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.8 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 1.1 percent on Monday to suffer its biggest single-day loss since November as Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries sparked global backlash. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell by 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM