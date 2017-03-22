European Shares Slump On US Policy Uncertainty

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks slumped on Wednesday as uncertainty about U.



S. President Donald Trump's policies sapped investor appetite for risk and spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Downbeat regional data also weighed on markets. The euro area current account surplus declined to a 15-month low in January, the European Central Bank said today.

The current account surplus fell to 24.1 billion euros in January from 30.8 billion euros in December. This was the lowest since October 2015, when the surplus totaled 23.4 billion euros.

Separately, British households' financial outlook worsened to the weakest level in more than three years in March on sharp inflation expectations, while their financial pressures intensified to the strongest level since late-2014, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.6 percent at 373.35 after closing half a percent lower the previous day. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between half a percent and 0.9 percent.

Dutch digital security provider Gemalto fell as much as 17 percent after cutting its FY17 outlook, citing weak U.S. business.

Paints and coating maker AkzoNobel dropped 2.5 percent as it rejected a second takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plummeted 6 percent after warning that uncertainty around French and British politics could hit its future demand.

Novartis lost 1 percent after its heart failure drug serelaxin failed in a pivotal study.

German drugmaker Stada rose about 1 percent after retaining its 2017 guidance.

