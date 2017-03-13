European Shares Slightly Above Flat Line

Erweiterte Funktionen

13.03.17 11:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady in lackluster trade on Monday as investors took the prospects of higher U.

S. interest rates in their stride and looked ahead to the upcoming Dutch election.


While higher metals prices lifted mining stocks, further declines in oil prices on worries about rising U.S. supplies weighed on the energy sector.


On a light day on the economic front, investors awaited ECB President Mario Draghi's speech later in the day for further direction.


The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.07 percent at 373.49 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent.


Engineering contractor Amec Foster jumped as much as 16 percent in London after it agreed the terms of an all-share offer from oilfield services company John Wood Group.


Shares of Bovis Homes Group soared 8 percent. The housebuilder has rejected two potential offers for the firm from Redrow and Galliford Try and said it was still in talks with Galliford.


Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent as copper prices recovered from their biggest weekly fall since December.


Wirecard rallied 1.5 percent. The German financial services and technology company announced an agreement with Citigroup subsidiaries to purchase the customer portfolio of Citi's merchant acquiring business in 11 markets in Asia Pacific.


On the flip side, energy giant BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Total SA shed half a percent as oil extended last week's decline below $50 a barrel.


Aryzta shares plunged more than 7 percent after the embattled Swiss food firm announced a sharp drop in half-yearly earnings.


Innogy SE fell over 1 percent after the German energy firm pointed to a "challenging" environment in key areas of its business, including renewables.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



