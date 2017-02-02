European Shares Slide On Weak Earnings; BoE Meeting Eyed

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly in lackluster trade Thursday, with uncertainty over Donald Trump's policies, the lack of clarity on the path of U.



S. interest rates and weak earnings updates from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Novo Nordisk weighing on markets.

Amid lack of any positive triggers, traders await the Bank of England's monetary policy decision as well as a speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later in the day for further direction.

While leaving interest rates on hold, the Bank of England is expected to raise its inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2017.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.23 percent at 362.35 in late opening deals after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was moving down 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent, erasing initial losses.

Novo Nordisk shares fell 6 percent after the Danish pharmaceutical company lowered its 2017 operating profit and sales growth guidance in local currency terms.

Finnish retailer Kesko lost 7 percent after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations.

German lender Deutsche Bank tumbled 5 percent on posting a net loss of 1.89 billion euros for its fourth quarter on the back of litigation costs.

Automaker Daimler shed 3 percent after saying it expects profit to rise only "slightly" in 2017.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca fell more than 1 percent after providing a cautious guidance for 2017.

Norwegian telecom company Telenor fell over 3 percent after its fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations, weighed down by impairment charges and sale of its stake in Russian telecom operator VimpelCom.

ING Group NV shares rose over 1 percent. The Dutch banking firm said its fourth-quarter underlying profit rose to 1.38 billion euros from 822 million euros last year.

Infineon Technologies advanced 2.5 percent after the chipmaker reported a rise in first-quarter net income and affirmed its 2017 outlook.

Reinsurer Hannover Re rose 2 percent after raising its profit targets for the current fiscal year.

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group soared 3 percent in London. The company confirmed that it is talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for about $16.7 billion.

In economic releases, Eurozone producer price inflation surged in December at the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by soaring energy costs, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market climbed an annual 1.6 percent following 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent rise.

Separately, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply revealed that U.K. construction sector growth slowed more-than-expected at the start of the year amid weaker expansion in business activity and orders.

