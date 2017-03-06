European Shares Slide, Led Down By Banks And Miners

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday as weak metals prices weighed on the mining sector and banks tumbled on news Deutsche Bank plans to raise capital through a share sale.





With geopolitical tensions on the rise and amid little positive triggers, investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank's policy meeting scheduled for 9 March, followed by the all-important U.S. jobs report due on Friday and the Fed's March 14-15 policy meeting for further direction.

Meanwhile, with the U.K. budget due on Wednesday, market participants expect the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to raise taxes to tackle ballooning budget deficit during the Brexit process.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.45 percent at 373.53 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent.

Deutsche Bank shares slumped 6.5 percent after the German bank unveiled plans to raise around 8 billion euros through a share sale, list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure. BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group fell 1-2 percent.

Mining shares dropped with copper prices after China cut its GDP target to 6.5 percent in 2017, a 25-year low. Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto all dropped more than 1 percent in London.

Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell lost about 1 percent each while Tullow Oil tumbled 2.5 percent.

Asset management firm Standard Life soared as much as 6 percent and Aberdeen rallied 3.5 percent after confirming that they are holding talks about a possible all-share merger.

Peugeot shares rallied 2 percent in Paris after PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, agreed to buy General Motors Co.'s Opel unit in a transaction valued at 2.2 billion euros.

Uniper shares rallied 3.5 percent as the German conventional-energy firm unveiled plans to sell its 25 percent stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros.

In economic releases, Eurozone investor confidence rose to the highest level in almost 10 years in March, survey data from Sentix showed today. The Sentix investor confidence rose more-than-expected to 20.7 from 17.4 in February. The reading was forecast to rise to 18.5.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM