European Shares Slide As Investors Await ECB Rate Decision

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks opened lower on Wednesday after oil futures slid more than 5 percent overnight on bearish U.



S inventory data and strong U.S. private payrolls figures added to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

Mixed inflation data out of China also weighed on markets ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decision and ECB President Mario Draghi's customary post-meeting press conference due later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 372.01 in opening deals after rising 0.1 percent the previous day to end a four-day losing streak.

The German DAX was moving down 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was little changed.

Mining stocks tumbled as the Chinese yuan hit its lowest level in two months against the dollar and data showed China's consumer inflation eased sharply in February, as food prices fell with the passing of the Lunar New Year Holidays. Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP Billiton fell 2-3 percent.

Carrefour shares tumbled 4 percent. The world's second-largest retailer posted a steeper-than-expected fall in 2016 profit, pressured by declining sales in Asia and France.

German drugs and chemicals group Merck KgaA lost 2.5 percent after forecasting stagnant adjusted earnings for 2017.

Domino's Pizza Group plunged 11 percent in London after the pizza delivery firm announced it has struck a deal to buy Norwegian pizza operator Dolly Dimple's.

On the positive side, French media giant Lagardere soared 7 percent after its fiscal 2016 year profit jumped to 175 million euros from 74 million euros last year.

Aviva shares jumped 6 percent. The British insurer raised its dividend and said it is planning a capital return to shareholders this year.

Shares of Akzo Nobel soared 14 percent after the Dutch paints and chemicals maker rejected a $22 billion offer from PPG Industries Inc.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM