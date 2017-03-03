European Shares Slide Ahead Of Yellen's Speech

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell further from a 14-month high hit on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for clues to whether another rate hike is on the table at the Fed's next gathering on March 14-15.

Mixed regional data also kept investors on their toes.



While German retail sales unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month, Eurozone private sector output growth accelerated to a near six-year high in February, in line with the flash estimate. The Eurozone services PMI climbed slightly less than estimated to 55.5 from 53.7 a month ago.

Elsewhere, British service sector growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February to the weakest level in five months.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.39 percent to 374.14, but was on track for a weekly gain of more than 1 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K's FTSE 100 were down between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent.

Advertising company WPP slumped 6 percent in London after saying it expects slower growth in 2017.

Berendsen shares plummeted as much as 17 percent. The commercial laundry company sounded a more cautious note on its outlook for 2017, citing the legacy issues in the U.K.

German industrial group ThyssenKrupp dropped half a percent on a report that the company is mulling listing its steel business.

On the positive side, Dutch digital security firm Gemalto soared 5 percent after its full-year financial results exceeded consensus estimates.

Insurer Swiss Life Group rose half a percent. The company proposed to boost dividend after reporting a rise in its net profit for fiscal year 2016.

