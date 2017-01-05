European Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised for a higher open on Thursday, with overnight gains on Wall Street and a firm trend in Asia likely to support underlying sentiment.



But gains could be limited as the dollar rally paused and oil prices dipped on doubts over whether the OPEC quotas and the non-OPEC agreement could be strictly complied with in 2017.

Asian stocks are mostly higher after oil prices jumped about 2 percent overnight and a private survey showed growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December, adding to recent signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.

Japan's Nikkei index bucked the uptrend to edge lower as the yen extended gains and investors have chosen to book some profits after strong gains the previous day.

China's offshore yuan retreated in Asian deals after surging the most against the dollar in a year overnight on speculation of contingency plans by the government to support the currency and stem capital outflows.

The dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak against a basket of currencies and gold prices hit a four-week high after the minutes from the FOMC's December meeting showed Fed officials had grappled with "considerable uncertainty" linked to President-elect Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus plans.

The Fed's Dec meeting also showed that officials believe potential fiscal stimulus during Donald Trump's presidency could push up growth and inflation and necessitate faster rate hikes in 2017 than previously expected.

Closer home, the U.K. businesses started the New Year in strong health but inflationary pressure remains a concern, the Quarterly Economic Survey from the British Chambers of Commerce showed. The survey found that firms in both manufacturing and services sectors are facing pressure to raise prices.

U.S. reports on private sector employment and service sector activity may influence trading sentiment later in the day as investors await Friday's all-important monthly jobs report.

U.S. stocks shrugged off Fed minutes to close just shy of record levels overnight. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent after a strong showing in auto sales.

European stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday as commodity producers retreated and retailer Next Plc lowered its annual profit forecast.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index recouped some early losses to close 0.1 percent lower. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 indexes ended on a flat note while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

