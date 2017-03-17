European Shares Set For Sluggish Start

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open flat to slightly lower on Friday, tracking mixed global cues.



While U.S. stocks closed mostly lower overnight amid the oil price volatility and President Donald Trump's first budget blueprint calling for stark cuts across many government programs, Asian stocks are broadly higher in cautious trade.

The dollar is on track to post a weekly loss of almost 1 percent after commentary from the Federal Reserve indicated a less hawkish stance than had previously been expected. U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise while oil prices edged up a little bit in Asian deals after closing modestly lower overnight.

On the economic front, the French economy is likely to grow more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2017, the statistical office Insee said. GDP is expected to climb 0.5 percent in the second quarter instead of 0.4 percent estimated in December. The projection for the first quarter was kept unchanged at 0.3 percent.

Foreign trade data from the euro area and U.S. reports on industrial production, consumer sentiment and leading economic indicators are slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, German energy giant E.ON said it has raised 1.35 billion euros through issuance of 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase.

Airbus Group said the French authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.

Generic drugmaker Stada said it has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers on the decision of the Supervisory Board.

European stocks hit 15-month highs on Thursday as investors took in stride the Fed's 25 bps interest rate hike and Dutch voters rejected an anti-Islam candidate in national elections, blunting a populist surge across Europe.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index added 0.7 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose by 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM