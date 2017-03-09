European Shares Set For Cautious Start Ahead Of ECB Meeting

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Thursday as investors await cues from the ECB policy meeting due later in the day and the all-important U.



S. jobs report, set for release Friday.

The ECB Governing Council meets today, with economists expecting a continuation of the status quo ahead of high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France. That said, there is the possibility of technical changes in the QE program given recent stresses in the bond market.

The European Central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET. Following the announcement, ECB President Mario Draghi will hold the customary post-meeting press conference.

Meanwhile, after an upbeat report on U.S. private-sector jobs, Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for February will provide further insight as to the timing of a widely anticipated rise in U.S. interest rates.

U.S. bond yields jumped, the dollar stood tall in Asian trade and gold prices inched down to hit their lowest levels in five weeks, reflecting expectations of a Fed rate hike next week.

Oil futures for April delivery recovered some lost ground after falling over 5 percent overnight to post the lowest finish of the year on EIA data revealing a weekly jump in crude supplies.

Asian stocks are broadly lower, dragged down by energy stocks. Japan's Nikkei index moved up 0.3 percent, benefiting from a weaker yen, while benchmark indexes in China and Hong Kong are down about 1 percent after inflation figures from China painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy.

China's consumer price inflation rose 0.8 percent in February from a year earlier, coming in below market expectations of 1.7 percent and marking its slowest growth in two years. On the other hand, producer prices surged at the fastest pace since September 2008.

Closer home, according to a survey commissioned by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, its house price balance in the United Kingdom held unchanged at 24 in February, with surveyors reporting deteriorating momentum in London house prices for the fourth consecutive month.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as heavy losses in energy stocks amid the steep drop in oil prices and a new report accusing Caterpillar of carrying out tax and accounting fraud overshadowed upbeat private payrolls data and gains in banking stocks.

The Dow dipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent to close lower for the third straight session, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1 percent to end a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, as gains in banks on expectations of a Fed rate hike outweighed losses in the mining and energy sectors.

The German DAX finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM