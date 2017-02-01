European Shares Seen Ticking Higher

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Wednesday, taking some comfort from data showing continued improvement in activity levels across China's manufacturing sector.





Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years and services activity also grew at a faster rate, offering some relief to investors worried about Donald Trump's stance on issues such as immigration, NATO and European sovereignty.

The dollar remained on the defensive after its worst month since March as the Trump administration denounced alleged currency manipulation by its trading partners. Oil futures hovered below $53 a barrel, while gold prices held steady after hitting a one-week high on Tuesday.

Asian stocks were mostly higher, with strong manufacturing data from China and Japan as well as upbeat earnings updates from the likes of Kyocera and TDK underpinning investor sentiment. Also, Apple posted encouraging financial results for the first quarter of 2017 after the U.S. closing bell.

The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in January, marking its highest level in nearly three years. Markets in mainland China and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

In economic releases, the U.K. economy is set to see a slower growth this year in response to the Brexit vote, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in a report. The think tank expects the economy to grow 1.7 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year, slower than the 2 percent estimated for 2016.

Separately, the British Retail Consortium said that overall shop prices in the United Kingdom fell an annual 1.7 percent in January, missing expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent.

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area, U.K. Nationwide house price figures and U.S. reports on private sector employment and manufacturing activity are slated for release later in the session.

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision later today, but no change in policy is expected.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors digested weak data as well as earnings results from the likes of UPS and Under Armour. Drugmakers rallied after Trump played a balancing act between controlling prices and loosening regulations.

The Dow dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to extend losses for a fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up marginally.

Closer home, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index erased early gains to end 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday as the euro surged higher and a raft of corporate earnings results proved a mixed bag.

The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent.

