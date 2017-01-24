European Shares Seen Steady After Three Days Of Losses

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a steady note Tuesday even as concerns prevail about the early days of Donald Trump's administration.





The dollar wallowed near seven-week lows against a basket of currencies after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said a strong currency could hurt the economy. His comments raised suspicion that Trump's protectionist trade stance will include seeking a weaker currency.

The weak dollar sent oil and gold prices higher while sterling scaled a six-week high. The U.K.'s Supreme Court delivers a ruling later today on whether Prime Minister Theresa May needs parliamentary approval to trigger formal Brexit talks.

Asian stocks were mostly higher, although a firmer yen on uncertainty over Trump's policies dented investor sentiment in Japan.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell but closed off their day's lows as Trump vowed to impose a major border tax on companies that move overseas while pledging to slash taxes for the middle class and companies.

The new president also abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal and announced plans to renegotiate the terms of NAFTA at the appropriate time. The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed marginally lower.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.4 percent on Monday to extend losses for the third straight session as Trump's protectionist and anti-immigration stance triggered concerns about policy uncertainty.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.6 percent.

