European Shares Seen Mostly Higher At Open

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Thursday even as upbeat U.



S. data on retail sales and consumer inflation helped heighten expectations of a March interest rate hike.

Wall Street smashed records once again overnight, sending stocks higher into unchartered territory on renewed optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals on taxes and corporate deregulation will expand the economy.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in January and consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly four years, boosting prospects of an interest rate hike as early as March.

Asian stocks were trading on a mixed note, as the yen strengthened against the dollar and Spark New Zealand warned of increased competition in the mobile market.

Oil prices held steady after settling lower overnight on data showing record high U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, while gold prices rose on a weaker dollar, which pulled back from a one-month high as U.S. Treasury yields came off their peaks.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Janet Yellen offered no fresh clues on rates in her second day of testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Closer home, French unemployment rate eased less-than-expected in the final three months of 2016, preliminary figures from the statistical office INSEE showed. The ILO jobless rate dropped to 10 percent from a revised 10.1 percent in the third quarter.

The ECB minutes of January meeting and U.S. reports on jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity are slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse proposed to increase its dividend for 2016 after reporting strong increases in annual earnings and profits.

Air France-KLM promised further cost-cutting efforts this year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2016 on the back of a sharp drop in fuel costs.

Swiss specialty chemical maker Clariant reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 increased to 263 million Swiss francs from 227 million francs in the previous year.

Food giant Nestlé's fiscal 2016 profit declined to 8.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.07 billion francs, mainly due to the impact of a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.

European markets rose for a seventh straight session on Wednesday, with financials leading the surge on expectations that U.S. interest rates could rise faster than expected. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent to log its highest close since December 2015.

The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced half a percent.

