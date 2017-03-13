European Shares Seen Mixed As Fed Rate Hike Looms

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Monday, with banks in focus after the latest U.



S. jobs report removed any apprehensions about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week.

The U.S. central bank will announce its decision on interest rates Wednesday, with investors looking for additional signs of whether there will be another quarter-point hike at the Fed's June meeting.

The euro strengthened against its major rivals ahead of the results of Wednesday's Dutch elections. The pound also inched up after seeing its second consecutive week of losses against the euro last week.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Brexit this week after Brexit secretary David Davis warned Conservative MPs not to "tie the Prime Minister's hands" by backing amendments to the Article 50 bill.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased at their fastest pace in twelve months in February, figures from Acadata and LSL showed. House prices grew 0.6 percent from January driven by higher London prices. However, the annual house price growth eased to 2.4 percent, the lowest since 2013, from 3.1 percent in January.

In corporate news, British bank HSBC Holdings said it appointed insurance executive Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as chairman.

As part of a $4.3 billion deal to settle claims over the emissions scandal, German automaker Volkswagen on Friday pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and for misrepresenting the capability of vehicles with diesel engines it imported into the U.S.

BP Plc's shares surged the most this year in New York on Friday after a London newspaper reported that Exxon has approached major BP shareholders about a megadeal. Both companies declined to comment on the rumors.

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday and bonds rallied after data showed U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February, wage growth picked up and the jobless rate ticked down to 4.7 percent. The Dow rose 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4 percent.

European markets ended off their day's highs on Friday after it emerged the European Central Bank discussed whether interest rates can rise before its bond-buying program comes to an end.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM