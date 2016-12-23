European Shares Seen Mixed Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Stock futures point to a mixed open on Friday, with trading activity expected to remain sluggish ahead of the Christmas weekend.





Banks could be in focus as the Italian government approved an emergency decree to bail out Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank, after it failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.

Also, German lender Deutsche Bank announced that it had reached a tentative $7.2 billion deal to settle a federal investigation into alleged mis-selling of mortgage securities.

The London market closes early at 12.30 pm today and will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of Christmas and the Boxing Day.

Other major European markets and the U.S. markets will be closed on Monday to make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Thursday, showing little reaction to data showing that the world's largest economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter.

While U.S. GDP climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase, other reports on durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, personal income and spending disappointed investors.

The Dow inched down 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.4 percent.

Asian stocks are broadly lower, with markets in China and Hong Kong pacing declines while the Japanese market remains closed for the Emperor's birthday.

The dollar index held below its 14-year high set earlier this week and oil prices drifted lower after registering gains on Thursday on optimism about the U.S. economy for 2017, while gold prices held little changed after three sessions of declines.

The day's economic calendar remains relatively light, with consumer sentiment figures from Germany, the third estimate of U.K. GDP for the three months to the end of September and U.S. reports on new home sales and consumer sentiment slated for release later in the day.

European stocks ended Thursday's session mostly lower as banking stocks sagged on concerns over Italy's banking system. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX slid 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent.

