European Shares Seen Lower As Dollar Loses Further Ground

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open lower on Tuesday amid declining oil prices and fresh worries over 'hard Brexit'.



Oil prices held steady in Asian deals after tumbling nearly 4 percent overnight on concerns that higher U.S. crude production and record crude exports may undermine efforts by OPEC and other non-cartel nations on the output cut deal.

The British pound hovered near its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 after Prime Minister Theresa May's latest comments suggested that the U.K. would pursue a so-called hard Brexit.

The dollar extended its recent slide against other major rivals and gold prices held below a five-week high while Asian stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.8 percent as trading resumed after a holiday on Monday. Chinese shares were marginally lower as consumer and producer price inflation data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy.

While China's consumer inflation eased slightly in December despite higher commodity prices, the producer price index surged the most in more than five years in the month.

Closer home, like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom rose an annual 1.0 percent in December, helped by the timing of Christmas, which fell on a Sunday, the British Retail Consortium said. That was up from the 0.6 percent increase in November.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight as oil prices tumbled and investors turned their focus to company earnings and corporate deals. While the Dow and the S&P 500 slid about 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to reach another record high.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid half a percent on Monday, with the pullback in oil prices and disappointing corporate news from companies like Deutsche Lufthansa and William Hill weighing on markets.

The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased half a percent, while the drop in pound drove the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent to another record high.

