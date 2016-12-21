European Shares Seen Lower Amid Lack Of Triggers

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Stock futures point to a slightly lower open on Wednesday despite positive cues from Wall Street and Asia.



Asian markets are broadly higher after the Dow Jones industrial average hit another record high overnight to inch closer to the symbolic 20,000 level on expectations of faster U.S. growth.

Oil prices climbed above $53 a barrel in Asian deals on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw after API data showed U.S. stockpiles declined last week. EIA will release crude oil inventory statistics later in the day.

The safe-haven Japanese yen rose slightly but gold extended overnight losses on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates going forward.

At least for now, investors seemed to have shrugged off geopolitical tensions stemming from territorial disputes in the South China Sea, an apparent terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

In economic releases, public sector finance data from the U.K. and a U.S. report on existing home sales are slated for release later in the day.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs overnight to extend a six-week rally as traders bet on increased growth. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose about half a percent each while the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced half a percent on Tuesday, led by banks after the Italian government moved closer to a potential rescue of its ailing banking sector.

The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 percent.

