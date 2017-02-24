European Shares Seen Higher At Open

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Friday after French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron outlined his economic plan that includes corporate tax cuts and public sector redundancies.





Investors may also take cues from the currency markets after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump may not take action on his proposed $550 billion infrastructure promise until 2018. The dollar remains on its back foot as market participants asses the risk of delay in fiscal stimulus spending.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. administration is committed to passing a tax reform plan by the August recess, in what could prove a tough task as lawmakers work through a complex agenda. Separately, media reports emerged that Trump's infrastructure spending plan may be delayed until 2018.

Asian markets are broadly lower in cautious trade, with material shares leading declines hit by a sudden fall in copper and other commodity prices.

Copper prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday night amid worries about demand in top consumer China in the wake of reports that China is drawing up plans to stabilize the property market.

Oil prices fell in Asian trading after rising overnight as data showed U.S. stockpiles grew more slowly than expected last week. The Mexican peso rallied as concerns over Trump's foreign policy receded.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. mortgage approvals figures, consumer sentiment data from France and U.S. reports on new home sales, consumer sentiment and Baker Hughes rig count slated for release later in the session.

In corporate news, German wind turbines maker Nordex lowered its 2017 revenue forecast, citing sluggish business conditions in certain core markets.

Chemicals giant BASF remains cautiously optimistic for 2017 after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter profit adjusted for one-off items.

After a tough year in 2016, French media and music company Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017.

Building materials firm Saint-Gobain reported full year net income of 1.311 billion euros, up from 1.295 billion euros last year.

Overnight, U.S stocks pared losses to end mixed after Trump told chief executives of major U.S. companies that he plans to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent to notch its 10th straight record close and the S&P 500 inched up marginally, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4 percent.

European stocks fell further from a 14-month high on Thursday as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's previous meeting minutes.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 index also slipped 0.1 percent while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dropped by 0.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

