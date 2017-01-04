European Shares Seen Higher At Open

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.01.17 07:47
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow U.

S. and Asian peers higher on Wednesday as upbeat data from the U.S., China and Europe bolstered investor optimism for global growth.


Asian shares are mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei index climbing 2.5 percent as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. New Zealand's NZX-50 rallied 1.4 percent while gains remained modest elsewhere across the region.


The dollar stayed near 14-year highs and U.S. crude futures inched higher after settling at a two-week low overnight on lack of catalysts, while gold prices held steady after closing at a three-week high on Tuesday.


The day's economic calendar remains light, with flash inflation data from the euro area and mortgage approvals figures from the U.K. slated for release in the European session.


Eurozone final PMI results are also due, with the composite PMI expected to match the flash score of 53.9 in December.


Across the Atlantic, market sentiment is likely to be influenced by a report on private sector employment and the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.


U.S. stocks extended a post-election rally into the new year on Tuesday as oil prices hit an 18-month high during intraday trading and strong manufacturing and construction spending data provided further evidence of a pickup in the economy. The Dow rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 0.9 percent each.


European markets closed at a fresh one-year high on Tuesday, led by financials and commodity-related stocks. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.7 percent.


While the German DAX inched down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



