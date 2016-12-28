European Shares Seen Higher After Nasdaq Notches Record Close

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open a tad higher on Wednesday after upbeat U.



S. economic data reinforced investor expectations for stronger economic growth under Trump presidency.

Year-end window dressing may also support markets, but trading volumes are expected to be sluggish ahead of the New Year holiday.

While U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight on the back of higher oil prices and upbeat consumer confidence and housing data, Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as all regional markets resumed trading after a long holiday weekend.

The dollar inched up against the yen but drifted lower against the euro. Benchmark U.S. crude futures dipped slightly in Asian deals after climbing 1.7 percent overnight on expectations of tighter supply once the first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in 15 years takes effect on Sunday. Gold extended gains for the fourth consecutive session to hit a two-week high on rising inflation expectations in the U.S.

The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to inch closer to 20,000 overnight and the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high.

The Trump rally has brought bumper gains to the three major indexes in 2016, with the Dow climbing 14.5 percent, while the S&P 500 is up 11 percent and the Nasdaq is headed for a 9.6 percent gain.

European stocks ended mostly higher in thin holiday trade on Tuesday, with banks in focus after the European Central Bank told troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena that it needs about 8.8 billion euros to mend its finances.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged up by 0.2 percent, while the U.K. markets were closed for Boxing Day.

