European Shares Seen Flat To Lower

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may got off to a lackluster start on Wednesday as oil prices fell for a third day on supply worries and concerns over political risks in Europe and the United States kept risk appetite in check.





Asian shares turned in a mixed performance as upbeat corporate earnings results from U.S. companies helped offset concerns over French politics, worsening debt problems in Greece and policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.

The dollar was slightly lower against the yen while gold hovered near three-month highs. Oil prices extended losses after tumbling more than 1 percent overnight on industry data showing a larger-than-expected rise in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles. The euro nursed losses for the third day due to uncertainty over coming elections in France.

In economic releases, permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the slowest pace in four months in January, the report on jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed.

The number of people placed in permanent jobs rose further in January, though the rate of growth eased to its slowest since September 2016.

In corporate news, France's construction and concession firm Vinci forecast higher revenue and profits this year after reporting an increase in net income for fiscal year 2016.

Swiss engineering firm ABB reported an increase in new business but cautioned that 2017 would likely be dominated by market uncertainty.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended little changed as oil prices fell again on concerns of higher U.S. shale production and investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings reports. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 finished marginally higher.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday as the euro pulled back, helping offset concerns over a rapidly evolving global political landscape.

The German DAX also gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 dropped half a percent on concerns about France exiting the EU.

