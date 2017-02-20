European Shares Seen Flat To Higher

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Monday even as trading volumes may remain thin amid the Presidents Day holiday in the U.



S.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher, although the underlying mood remained cautious ahead of a busy week for the Fed, with speeches by at least five Fed officials awaited this week.

The minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting will be published on Wednesday, with investors looking for more insight on the probability of an interest rate increase at the March meeting.

The dollar recouped early losses against the yen on dismal Japanese trade data. As export growth slowed amid holidays and on concerns over growing trade protectionism, Japan logged its first trade deficit in five months in January, official data showed.

Oil and gold prices held steady in Asian trading and the euro struggled for traction as investors await further details from U.S. President Donald Trump on his economic policies.

Responding to the U.S. criticism that German exporters have an unfair advantage because of the euro's weak valuation, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that the "valuation problem" with the euro was beyond the influence of her government as monetary policy is set for the entire euro area that has 19 member states.

In economic releases, the average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom rose 2.0 percent in February from the previous month, the latest survey from property tracking website Rightmove showed, coming roughly in line with expectations.

In corporate news, U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co., which had offered $143 billion in cash and stock to buy Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever, said it has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.

Swiss banking giant UBS Group has entered into an agreement, under which Northern Trust Corp. would acquire UBS Asset Management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland for an undisclosed amount.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to reach fresh record closing highs on Friday on optimism about Trump's promised tax and regulation cuts. The Dow inched up marginally, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Friday after closing lower for the first time in eight sessions the previous day. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up marginally as big gains in Unilever and Essentra shares offset declines in banks and commodity producers.

The German DAX ended virtually unchanged and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index fell by 0.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

