European Shares Seen Flat In Holiday-thinned Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening largely unchanged on Monday, with trading activity likely to remain subdued amid the New Year holiday in London and the New York.





Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector expanded for the fifth consecutive month in December, but growth slowed slightly to stabilize near a post-2012 high, official data showed. Growth in the country's services sector also expanded in December but at a slower pace than in the previous month.

Meanwhile, tensions rose in the Asia-Pacific region after North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un said that the country is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Elsewhere, a manhunt is underway in Turkey for the attacker who stormed into an Istanbul nightclub and opened fire on revelers, killing at least 39 at a New Year's Eve party.

Most Asian stock markets as well as major commodity markets remain closed today on account of the New Year holiday. On the data front, minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting due on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data slated for release on Friday may impact trading sentiment as the week progresses.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with final purchasing managers' survey data from the euro zone due for release later in the session.

U.S. stocks ended modestly lower on the final trading day of 2016 on Friday, extending losses for the third consecutive session. The Dow slid 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent as caution set in ahead of another long weekend.

Negative sentiment was also generated by a report showing a notable slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in December. The Dow ended the year with a 13.4 percent gain and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5 percent while the S&P 500 climbed 9.5 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index erased early losses to end 0.3 percent higher on Friday. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained about 0.3 percent each while France's CAC 40 advanced half a percent.

