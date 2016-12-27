European Shares Seen Flat After China Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday as traders return to their desks following a long holiday weekend.





Major European markets will resume trading today, although Brits would have an extra day off for Boxing Day. Wall Street will also resume trade today after a public holiday on Monday.

Asian stocks were mixed in thin holiday trade, with markets in Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand shuttered for Christmas holidays.

China's Shanghai Composite was marginally lower even as data showed profits at industrial firms in China continued to accelerate in November.

The Japanese yen halted a four-day advance after the release of disappointing consumer inflation and household spending data.

Consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November and household spending fell an annual 1.5 percent in the month while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.1 percent, a slew of reports showed.

Oil prices held steady and gold edged higher in thin trade while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose by almost one percent, more than recovering Monday's losses on data showing slowing consumer spending. The rebound in U.S. yields boosted the dollar against the yen and euro.

U.S. stocks posted modest gain in thin trading on Friday, although the Dow again fell short of 20,000 points on the last trading day before the Christmas holidays. The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up about 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed roughly flat in light pre-holiday trading on Friday, with banks in focus, after Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled fraud suits with the U.S. government and the Italian government agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 0.04 percent higher. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM