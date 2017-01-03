European Shares Rise After Upbeat Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.01.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European shares eked out modest gains in early trade Tuesday, with U.

K. stocks hitting a record high, as Chinese factory activity data pointed to stabilization in the economy and a gauge of U.K. manufacturing hit a 30-month high in December.


The U.K. Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.1, the strongest reading since June 2014, from 53.6 in November. The score was well above its long-run average of 51.5 and the expected level of 53.2.


German unemployment data and inflation figures out of France also painted a mostly positive picture of regional economies. While German unemployment fell more than expected in December, French inflation rose less than expected in the month.


The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 365.78 in late opening deals after rising half a percent to reach its highest level in a year on Monday.


The German DAX was moving up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.3 percent.


Newly-merged Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM was up nearly 5 percent on its second day of trading.


Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-3 percent in London after the China Caixin manufacturing PMI advanced in December at its fastest rate in three years.


Oil major Tullow Oil rallied more than 3 percent as a historical deal between Opec and non-Opec member countries kicked off on Sunday.


Britvic shares advanced 1.5 percent as the soft drinks maker announced an agreement in principle to acquire Bela Ischia Alimentos Ltda, a concentrates and juice business in Brazil, for a total cash consideration of R$218 million or about 54.5 million pounds.


British retailer Next slumped over 4 percent after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".


European exchange operator Euronext climbed 3 percent in Paris after announcing an irrevocable all-cash offer to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing business.


French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation rose half a percent on saying that it has reduced its share capital by 9.6 percent.


