European Shares Retreat From One-year High; Banks Outperform

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday as retailers delivered mixed festive results and final data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector logged its fastest growth since May 2011 in December.





While clothing retailer Next posted weaker-than-expected sales and cautioned about the outlook, discount retailer B&M European Value Retail delivered its "best-ever" Christmas trading, logging 7.2 percent growth in U.K. like-for-like sales in its third quarter.

IHS Markit's final composite PMI for the euro zone rose to 54.4 in December from 53.9 in November, signaling faster rate of expansion than the earlier flash estimate. The services PMI climbed to 53.7 from 53.8 a month ago.

Inflation across the 19-country Eurozone spiked to annual rate of 1.1 percent in December, its highest rate in more than three years, largely due to higher oil prices.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.06 percent at 365.48 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent to reach a one-year high in the previous session on the back of upbeat manufacturing data from China and the U.S.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down about 0.1 percent each while France's CAC 40 was little changed in choppy trade.

Next shares slumped more than 8 percent. The retailer cut its profit guidance for the current financial year after reporting a drop in sales over the key Christmas period.

Shares of Associated British Foods tumbled 3.5 percent and Marks and Spencer Group fell over 4 percent while B&M European Value Retail soared 7 percent.

Banks traded mostly higher, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas climbing 1-2 percent.

Credit Suisse shares rose over 3 percent after an upgrade by analysts at Barclays.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM