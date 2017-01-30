European Shares Retreat After Trump's Travel Ban

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European markets started the week on a sour note as concerns about the impact of Donald Trump's travel ban rattled markets and stoked demand for safe-haven assets.



Banks and commodity-related stocks led declines amid uncertainty over U.S. policy on trade and the economy under Trump.

Trump defended his actions to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying that it was about national security and not religion.

Meanwhile, investors ignored survey data from the European Commission showing that Eurozone economic confidence unexpectedly strengthened in January, resulting from improvements in industry, services and consumer confidence. The economic confidence index rose to 108.2 from 107.8 in December. The score was expected to remain unchanged at 107.8.

The Federal Reserve is likely to be back in the spotlight this week, with the central bank due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan and Bank of England also have meetings scheduled for this week.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.81 percent at 363.43 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Friday in response to lackluster U.S. earnings and economic data.

The German DAX was losing 0.8 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down about 0.9 percent each.

Commodity-related stocks traded mostly lower, with Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Tullow Oil falling 1-3 percent.

Randgold Resources lost 1 percent after saying it is in discussions to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at the company's Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on January 26 by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments.

Banking stocks also fell broadly, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Banking declining 1-2 percent.

Italian lender UniCredit fell as much as 5 percent after saying its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank.

Vodafone Group shares rallied 3 percent. In a statement, the mobile telecoms giant said it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

