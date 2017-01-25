European Shares Rally On Growth Optimism

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks joined a global rally on Wednesday as Santander's fourth-quarter profit beat estimates and investors resumed bets that Donald Trump's polices will help fuel economic growth in the United States over the next two years.





The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1 percent at 365.51 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was rallying 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.7 percent.

Banco Santander shares soared 5 percent. The Spanish bank reported a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit, beating analysts' estimates.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton rallied 1.7 percent in London after releasing its production report for the six months to December 31.

Vedanta Resources climbed 2 percent after pricing its $1 billion bond offering.

Pharmaceutical firm Novartis jumped almost 3 percent after announcing a $5 billion share buyback.

French utility EDF gained about 1 percent as its board approved closure of the country's oldest nuclear plant.

In economic releases, survey results from statistical office Insee showed that French manufacturing confidence remained stable at the highest level in more than five years in January.

Separately, figures from Destatis revealed that the total value of new orders received by the German construction industry decreased 1 percent in November from the previous month.

The euro was trading mixed ahead of German business sentiment data due later in the day.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM