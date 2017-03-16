European Shares Rally, Led By Miners And Banks

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, as markets took in stride the Fed's 25 bps interest rate hike and Dutch voters rejected populism in a parliamentary election closely-watched by Europe ahead of elections in France and Germany.





Mining and energy stocks led gainers, as the dollar's slide in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, helped support metals and oil prices. Banks also gained ground on expectations that they will benefit from higher interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.64 percent at 377.51, the highest level since December 2015, after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

The German DAX was rallying 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.9 percent each.

Miners Glencore, Fresnillo, Randgold Resources, Antofagasta and Anglo American jumped 5-9 percent, while oil majors BP Plc, Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil climbed 1-3 percent.

Shares of Vedanta Resources jumped 6 percent in London on news that Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal will invest $2.44 billion in the mining firm.

Lenders Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group advanced 1-2 percent.

Italian insurer Generali Group climbed 4 percent after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2016 net profit.

French automaker Renault tumbled 3.5 percent after its entire senior management team is implicated in an investigation into emissions test cheating.

The Bank of England is set to announce its monetary policy decision this afternoon, though analysts expect no changes. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank kept their monetary stimulus unchanged.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, final data from Eurostat showed. Headline inflation accelerated to 2 percent from 1.8 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 2.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM