European Shares Poised For Weak Start Ahead Of US Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open lower on Thursday, with trading volumes likely to taper off ahead of the Christmas weekend.





The Dow Jones industrial average failed to cross the 20,000 threshold yesterday as investors booked some profits, a day after the Dow and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs on expectations of stronger growth under President-elect Donald Trump.

Asian shares are broadly lower in holiday-thinned trade ahead of Christmas and amid lack of fresh catalysts. The focus remains on the U.S. economy, with reports on revised GDP for July-September, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, personal income and spending slated for release later in the day.

Closer home, the U.K. private sector growth picked up pace in the fourth quarter, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed. The growth indicator climbed to +17 percent, the highest in a year, when it reached 20 percent in December 2015.

The U.K. consumer confidence index from research group GfK came in at -7 for December, beating forecasts for -8, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. The negative score shows that pessimists continue to outnumber optimists.

Crude oil futures firmed up a little bit in Asian deals after finishing sharply lower on Wednesday as the EIA report showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories and Libya said it expects to boost production over the next few months. Gold prices held steady as the dollar edged away from 14-year highs.

European stocks fell slightly on Wednesday, with banks leading losses as focus shifted to the fate of Italy's troubled bank Monte dei Paschi.

The German DAX as well as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended on a flat note, while France's CAC 40 index dipped 0.3 percent and the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2 percent.

