European Shares Poised For Mixed Start

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open narrowly mixed on Tuesday as global economic and geopolitical uncertainty sapped investors' appetite for risk.





With political uncertainty mounting in Europe and simmering tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration temporarily overshadowing hopes for a pro-growth suite of fiscal policies, safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are having a good day.

While the yen strengthened through 112.00 per dollar, gold prices hit their highest levels since November on worries about the political landscape in the United States and Europe.

Asian markets remained broadly lower, while oil futures rebounded after suffering their biggest single-day loss since Jan 18 on Monday, reflecting worries over rising U.S. output and some strength in the U.S. dollar.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales fell an annual 0.6 percent in January, the British Retail Consortium said, reversing a sales rise of one percent in December and missing forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent.

German industrial output data is slated for release later in the day, with analysts expecting output to grow 0.3 percent in December from the previous month, following a 0.4 percent rise in November.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly as oil prices dropped, corporate earnings results proved to be a mixed bag and investors awaited further clarity on Trump's economic policies.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid about 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to snap a three-day winning streak.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent on Monday, as investors kept an eye on political developments in Germany and France and ECB President Mario Draghi indicated that the euro zone economy wasn't strong enough to withdraw stimulus.

The German DAX lost 1.2 percent, France' CAC 40 index tumbled 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

