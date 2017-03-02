European Shares Pause After Rally

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday after strong gains the previous day following U.



S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

The dollar continued to draw support from expectations for higher U.S. interest rates and data showed the annual rate of Eurozone inflation rose above the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent for the first time in four years during February, helping support underlying sentiment.

Flash estimate from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2013.

The euro area jobless rate held steady, as expected, at a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent in January, marking the lowest level since May 2009.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 375.41 in late opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent to finish at a 15-month high in the previous session.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were virtually unchanged at 12,068 and 7,384, respectively while France's CAC 40 index was up 0.1 percent at 4,966.

Workforce solutions provider Adecco Group tumbled 3.5 percent despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Outsourcing group Capita slumped 9 percent in London. The company announced the departure of chief executive Andy Parker after reporting a 19 percent fall in 2016 underlying pre-tax profit, reflecting the impact of non-underlying charges.

Travis Perkins shares fell over 7 percent after the building materials supplier reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit for 2016 because of restructuring costs.

German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom lost 2 percent as it posted lower profit for the full year 2016, impacted by one-time impairment loss.

Subsea 7 shares soared as much as 11 percent. The Norwegian oil services firm announced a special divided after posting turnaround results for 2016.

Melrose Industries jumped 16 percent. The company more than tripled its full-year revenue and said it is in the process of looking for its next acquisition.

LafargeHolcim shares rallied 3 percent. After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, the cement giant said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.

