European Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of Dutch Election

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday as markets turned their attention towards the Dutch election and the Fed's rate hike decision.





People in the Netherlands will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose members of the House of Representatives, but the results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning.

With populism and nationalism surging across Europe and in the U.S., the election is seen as a bellwether for the French and German elections due later this year.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting gets underway later today, with a 25 bps rate hike move priced in by markets. Investors are likely to parse the Fed' language in the policy statement for clues to the pace of future increases.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.20 percent at 373.89 in late opening deals after rising for four straight sessions. The German DAX was marginally lower at 11,988 and France's CAC 40 was moving down 0.2 percent to 4,989.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.1 percent to 7,377 as the British pound hit a fresh eight-week low against the dollar and slipped against the euro, in the aftermath of the British Parliament giving its approval for Prime Minister Theresa May to start the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

Miner Antofagasta traded on a flat note after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2016 profit on lower costs and better prices.

Wacker Chemie shares dropped 1.5 percent after the German chemical company forecast stagnated profits.

Online grocery retailer Ocado jumped over 5 percent in London after the company reported a strong increase in sales in the 13 weeks to Feb. 26.

Building materials group SIG soared 10 percent after appointing a new chief executive.

German utility RWE rallied 8 percent. The company forecast rising profits for 2017 and said it would not respond to "market rumors" that France's Engie was considering a bid for its Innogy business. Innogy's shares jumped 6 percent.

In economic releases, German consumer inflation rose to 2.2 percent in February from 1.9 percent in January, in line with the flash estimate published on March 1, final data from Destatis showed.

The ZEW Centre for Economic Research said that its index of German economic sentiment rose by 2.4 points to 12.8 in March.

Eurozone industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year amid weaker gains in almost all sectors, preliminary data from Eurostat showed. Industrial production rose an annual 0.6 percent following 2.5 percent growth in December, which was revised from 2 percent.

The British Chambers of Commerce has upgraded its U.K. growth outlook for this year from 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent, citing an upward revision to UK GDP growth data in the final quarter of 2016 and stronger than expected levels of consumer spending.

