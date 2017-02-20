European Shares Mostly Higher In Thin Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher in early trade Monday, as higher commodity prices and optimism about U.



S. President Donald Trump's promised tax and regulation cuts helped outweigh French election worries.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.21 percent at 370.99 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher on Friday.

The German DAX was moving up half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged in choppy trade. Trading volumes remained thin across Europe amid the Presidents Day holiday in the U.S.

Deutsche Telekom shares jumped over 3 percent in Frankfurt after reports that Japan's Softbank is prepared to give up control of Sprint to Deutsche Telecom's T-Mobile U.S. to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.

Swiss banking giant UBS Group advanced 1.5 percent after Northern Trust Corp agreed to acquire UBS Asset Management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland for an undisclosed amount.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group soared 5 percent in London after the lender abandoned the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn unit.

On the flip side, Unilever shares fell more than 6 percent in Amsterdam. U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co., which had offered $143 billion in cash and stock to buy the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company, said it has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.

On a light day on the economic front, data from Destatis showed that German producer prices climbed an annual 2.4 percent in January, the fastest pace in nearly five years, following a 1 percent increase in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

