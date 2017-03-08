European Shares Mostly Higher In Choppy Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks inched higher in choppy trade Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses.



German industrial output data beat forecasts and the euro and pound drifted lower against the dollar, helping support underlying sentiment. Miners were on the rise after a sharp rise in China's February imports indicated improvement in domestic demand.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.13 percent at 372.76 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.

The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Budget to the House of Commons.

Anglo American, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta rose between half a percent and 1.5 percent after data showed China's imports surged 44.7 percent from a year ago in February in yuan terms, fueled by higher commodity prices and strong domestic demand.

Restaurant Group shares jumped almost 9 percent in London. The owner of Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's restaurants has announced a turnaround plan after posting a pre-tax loss of £40m in the year to January 1.

ITV added 1.5 percent after it joined forces with rival broadcaster BBC to launch BritBox in the United States.

Satellite operator Inmarsat jumped more than 6 percent. The company unveiled a deal with International Consolidated Airlines Group for its aviation broadband network after reporting a rise in annual revenue.

Security services group G4S climbed 6 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profits.

Adidas shares soared 7 percent. The German sports goods maker raised its 2017 sales targets after delivering a mixed set of results for 2016.

Boskalis shares slumped 7 percent after the Dutch marine construction firm posted its first yearly loss in two decades on impairment charges of 840 million euros.

French utility EDF slumped more than 6 percent, a day after launching a planned 4 billion euro (3.45 billion pounds) capital increase.

On the economic front, official data showed that German industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from prior month, when it fell by revised 2.4 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent.

Separately, figures from the Bank of France showed that French current account deficit widened to 7.0 billion euros in January from 1.2 billion euros in December.

