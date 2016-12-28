European Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in opening deals on Wednesday.



While higher commodity prices helped lift resources stocks in London, the German and French markets were struggling for direction in lackluster trade.

The day's economic reports painted a sluggish economic picture, with German debt increasing slightly in the third quarter from the end of 2015, while U.K. mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, defying expectations for further increase.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.06 percent at 360.70 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in thin holiday trade on Tuesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally lower, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent at 7,094 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's first bank, remained suspended. The European Central Bank has told the troubled Italian lender that it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros, higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank.

German automaker Volkswagen edged up marginally after its subsidiary Volkswagen Financial Services acquired Canadian parking payment app PayByPhone for an undisclosed amount.

French drugmaker Sanofi edged down 0.2 percent after it sued Novo Nordisk over its statements concerning Lantus and Toujeo drugs, used to treat diabetes.

Housebuilder Bovis Homes lost 5 percent in London after saying it had built fewer homes than expected at the end of this year.

A bounce in commodity prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto rallying 2-4 percent.

Sports Direct International climbed almost 3 percent. The discount chain is selling its rights to the Dunlop brand and related wholesale and licensing businesses to Sumitomo Rubber Industries for a cash consideration of $137.5 million.

Lavendon shares advanced 1.5 percent as Loxam announced an increased recommended all cash offer of 260 pence per share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the cherry-picker rental company.

