European Shares Mixed As Formal Brexit Process Starts

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the start of the process of the UK's formal withdrawal from the EU.





The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 377.07 in late opening deals, with rising oil prices and positive cues from the U.S. and Asia helping limit losses.

The German DAX was rising 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was edging up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent in choppy trade.

European Council President Donald Tusk is scheduled to make a press statement in Brussels on the U.K. notification around 13.45 local time.

Interestingly, the start of the formal Brexit process comes a day after the Scottish Parliament backed Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum.

In stock-specific action, Norsk Hydro rallied 2 percent after JPMorgan Chase said it sees scope for earnings upgrades at the company.

Siemens shares advanced 1.5 percent. The company plans to keep the majority stake in its healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, CEO Joe Kaeser told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

Volkswagen rose half a percent. The automaker would recall more than 572,000 vehicles in china to address a potential problem caused by panoramic sunroofs, the country's quality regulator said.

The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with a gauge of French consumer sentiment coming in flat in March, while the number of loans approved for house purchases in the U.K. fell in February from the previous month.

