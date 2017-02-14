European Shares Lackluster After Five-day Rally

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Tuesday as earnings and a slew of regional economic data proved a mixed bag.



Amid lack of triggers, investors looked to Fed Chief Janet Yellen's testimony before Congressional committees today and tomorrow for further direction.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.07 percent at 369.84 in late opening deals, snapping a five-day winning streak. The German DAX was down about 0.1 percent at 11,767 while French and U.K. shares were largely unchanged with a positive bias.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group jumped over 3 percent as the Swiss banking giant narrowed its fourth-quarter loss and said it is well positioned to capture profitable growth opportunities and benefit from improved market conditions.

Aryzta shares soared 11 percent as chief executive of the Swiss-Irish food group, Owen Killian, and chief financial officer Patrick McEniff tendered their resignations.

Sweden's online gaming firm Kindred Group rallied 8 percent after its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.

On the flip side, French electric utility EDF declined half a percent after its FY16 profit fell short of expectations.

Heidelberg Cement fell 2.5 percent after its fourth quarter revenue declined 4 percent from last year, hit by bad weather in southern Germany and parts of North America.

Rolls Royce Holdings fell almost 4 percent in London. The engines maker posted a hefty 2016 loss, reflecting currency fluctuations and a one-time charge for bribery settlements with U.S., British and Brazilian authorities.

Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion slid half a percent despite reporting solid financial results for fiscal year 2016.

In economic releases, a report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter but weaker than the previously estimated 0.5 percent.

The rate of German GDP growth was slightly weaker than expected in the fourth quarter, while U.K. inflation as measured by CPI rose less than expected in January.

