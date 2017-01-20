European Shares Lack Direction Ahead Of Trump's Presidential Inauguration

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Friday as disappointing U.



K. retail sales data dampened optimism on the British economy and investors looked for more details on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

Trump will swear in as the President of the United States of America today, with market participants looking forward to his speech for more clarity on proposals pertaining to tax cuts, infrastructure spending and immigration laws.

In a report, the U.K. Office for National Statistics said that retail sales volume including auto fuel fell 1.9 percent from November following a marginal 0.1 percent drop in November. This was bigger than the expected 0.1 percent drop and marked the second consecutive fall in sales.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 362.64 in late opening deals after closing little changed in the previous session. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.1 percent each while the U.K.s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.

Banks traded mostly higher, with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Banking Group climbing 1-3 percent.

Heineken N.V. shares advanced 1 percent. The Dutch brewer confirmed that it is currently in discussions with Japan's Kirin Holdings regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.

Anglo American lost 1.5 percent and BHP Billiton fell about 1 percent as copper prices weakened.

Close Brothers rose over 1 percent after the lender expressed confidence over its full-year results.

SDL soared 7 percent. The translation software firm said it expects both continuing operations revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of market expectations.

French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred fell 2.5 percent after major shareholder Colony Capital sold its entire 11.2 percent stake in the company.

LVMH shares were up half a percent after the luxury goods group announced plans to take a stake of up to 10 percent in unlisted Italian eyewear group Marcolin.

