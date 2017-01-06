Erweiterte Funktionen



European Shares Inch Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data




06.01.17 11:30
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly in cautious trade Friday as investors looked for more clarity on the U.

S. labor market. With Thursday's ADP report showing a slowdown in the pace of jobs growth in December, investors now await the Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for fresh clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes this year.


The day's economic reports on German factory orders and retail sales also disappointed investors. German factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, while retail sales dropped a calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent.


Eurozone economic confidence and retail sales data are slated for release later in the session.


The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.33 percent at 364.43 in late opening deals, but remained on track for a weekly gain.


The German DAX was moving down 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.


Sanofi shares fell nearly 3 percent in Paris after a U.S. federal judge ruled against the French drug maker and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a patent infringement case covering a cholesterol drug.


Precious metals miner Fresnillo and Randgold Resources lost about 2 percent in London as gold prices slipped from a five-week high hit overnight amid some doubts on the pace of interest rate rises in the U.S. this year.


Reinforced polymer products maker Fenner jumped 14 percent after saying it is expecting better FY results.


Lloyds Banking Group rallied 2 percent after a rating upgrade by research analysts at Barclays Plc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.568 minus
-0,14%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
777 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 05.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...