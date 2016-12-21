European Shares Hover Near 11-month Highs

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly on Wednesday, as worries about Italy's shaky banking system overshadowed merger and acquisition news as well as expectations of stronger U.



S. growth under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.18 percent at 360.68 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was marginally lower, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent and the U.K's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 15 percent a day after the Italian lender cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails.

Barclays lost half a percent in London while Royal Bank of Scotland advanced 0.8 percent after they were fined by the Swiss competition regulator for interest rate rigging.

Carnival fell 1.5 percent on profit taking after rising 3 percent the previous day.

Mediaset shares rallied 4 percent after French media firm Vivendi said it has crossed the 20 percent and 25 percent thresholds of the share capital of the Italian broadcaster.

Actelion climbed 5 percent amid reports that Sanofi's talks for a deal with the Swiss drugmaker were progressing.

German airline Air Berlin climbed 1.5 percent on a report that Etihad Airways is considering rolling back its European investments.

In economic releases, U.K. public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November, the Office for National Statistics said. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.

Another report from the statistical office Insee showed that French producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier.

