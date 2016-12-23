Erweiterte Funktionen



European Shares Hold Steady As Italy Approves Monte Dei Paschi Bailout




23.12.16 10:30
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady in holiday-thinned trade Friday after the Italian government agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled fraud suits with the U.

S. over toxic securities. Economic data out of Germany and France also painted a positive picture of regional economies.


The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.34 point or 0.09 percent at 360.15 in early trading after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.


The German DAX was moving up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.


Deutsche Bank shares soared over 4 percent after the German lender reached a tentative $7.2 billion deal to settle a federal investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage securities.


Similarly, Credit Suisse Group rose 1 percent after the Swiss bank settled a U.S. probe into the alleged mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities for about $5.3 billion.


Shares of Monte dei Paschi, Italy's oldest and most troubled bank, remained suspended from trading.


Air France-KLM gained half a percent after announcing it has sold a total of 4.95 million shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A., representing around 1.13 percent of the share capital of Amadeus.


Anglo American shares also added half a percent after a Wall Street Journal report that the company is rethinking its plans to sell mines, due to the rebound in commodity prices during the second half of the current fiscal year.


In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017, the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK said in its monthly survey report. The headline forward-looking index rose to 9.9, in line with expectations and up from 9.8 in December.


French consumer spending grew for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed.


Another report on GDP also painted a positive picture of the economy. GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.


