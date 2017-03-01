European Shares Extend Gains On Hawkish Fed Comments, Earnings

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rallied on Wednesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials pushed euro and pound lower against the dollar and U.



S. President Donald Trump signaled he is open to legislation that would allow some undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

While Trump's speech to Congress lacked details on his plans for tax reforms, investors seem to be relieved that he struck a softer, more conventional tone on the issue of immigration.

Trump opened the door to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system, urging lawmakers to pass a compromise immigration reform bill that could provide a pathway to legal status - but not citizenship.

A slew of strong company earnings reports also buoyed investor sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.1 percent at 374.37 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up as much as 1.5 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 1 percent.

Italian oil and gas company Eni rallied 3 percent. The company swung to a net profit of 340 million euros in the three months to December, compared with a loss of 8.45 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2015.

Apparel manufacturer and lifestyle brand Moncler climbed 3.5 percent on reporting an 18 percent increase in 2016 revenues, boosted by sales in China.

Spanish lender Banco Sabadell gained 4.5 percent after it agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion.

Dutch supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize jumped 4 percent after posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

Nordex shares soared almost 6 percent. The German wind turbines maker reported that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit grew 82.4 percent from the previous year to 95.4 million euros.

Defense contractor Rheinmetall rallied 4.5 percent on reporting a better-than-expected 23 percent jump in fiscal 2016 earnings before interest and taxes.

CRH shares rallied 5 percent in London. The building materials group posted significant growth in 2016, with margins and returns ahead of last year in every division.

In economic releases, Eurozone manufacturing activity gathered further momentum in February but the pace of growth was slightly slower than the initial estimate, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 from 55.2 in January. This was the highest reading since April 2011 but slightly below its earlier flash estimate of 55.5.

Separately, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed that British manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in February. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index dropped to 54.6 from 55.7 in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM