European Shares Drift Lower On US Policy Uncertainty

23.01.17 10:39
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were notably lower in early trade Monday, with banks coming under heavy selling pressure, after U.

S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech on Friday, triggering concerns about policy uncertainty.


Essentra's warning that its 2016 operating profit will be "modestly below" the lower end of its previous guidance also weighed on markets on a light day on the economic front.


The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.60 percent at 360.41 in opening deals after closing marginally lower on Friday.


The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down about 0.8 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.9 percent.


Essentra shares fell nearly 6 percent after the plastic components manufacturer issued a profit warning, saying it expects operating profit to be below its previous guidance.


Banks were broadly lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Banking and UniCredit losing over 1 percent each.


Generali jumped 5 percent after reports that Intesa Sanpaolo is interested in taking a stake in the company.


German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum lost 1 percent after its supervisory board appointed Stephan Holzinger as chairman of the management board.


Royal Dutch Shell also fell 1 percent after agreeing to sell its 50 percent stake in a petrochemical joint venture for $820 million.


MMMM


