European Shares Drift Lower In Lackluster Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly in early trade Monday, with Fed rate hike bets and volatility in oil markets keeping investors nervous.





The U.K. markets, however, hovered near a fresh record high and the pound slumped against the dollar after Prime Minister Theresa May gave fresh hints that the U.K. is heading towards a hard-Brexit.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.23 percent at 364.62 in opening deals, while the German DAX was losing 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.3 percent.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,214 after rising more than 0.3 percent to reach a record high earlier in the session.

Deutsche Lufthansa shares fell 5 percent after the German airline group estimated its fuel costs would rise to 5.3 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in 2017 from 4.9 billion in 2016.

Volkswagen rallied 3.5 percent on reports that it is close to reaching a multibillion dollar settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its cheating on emissions tests.

UBS AG shares were marginally lower. The Swiss bank and Morgan Stanley are planning to increase investment-banking operations in mainland China, in a sign of commitment toward developing more business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

French drugmaker Ipsen lost 1 percent after saying it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy some assets of peer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Evotec climbed 1 percent. The company together with Epidarex Capital, the lead investor, and a consortium of prominent German investors, will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of 8 million euros.

Dialog Semiconductor advanced 1.5 percent in London after releasing its unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter report.

Miner Centamin also gained 1.5 percent after its 2016 gold production exceeded guidance.

Spread betting firm IG Group Holdings was marginally lower after saying new French restrictions on marketing of contract-for-difference products would not have a material negative impact on the company.

The day's economic reports painted a mixed picture of regional economies. While German industrial production grew less than expected in November, the country's exports and imports registered faster growth in the month. Eurozone employment data is slated for release later in the day.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM