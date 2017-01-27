European Shares Drift Lower Amid Mixed Earnings Reports

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower on Friday, with banks underperforming, after UBS posted a drop in full-year profit and warned there might be some significant changes if there is a 'hard Brexit'.





A surge in oil prices overnight and Tesco's announcement that it was merging with Booker helped to limit the downside to some extent as investors await U.S. GDP report later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 366 in late opening deals, but remained on track for a weekly gain of 0.8 percent.

The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

UBS Group shares tumbled 3 percent. The Swiss banking giant posted a 22 percent drop in its quarterly profit, hit by restructuring costs and tax effects.

Spain's Banco de Sabadell also lost 2 percent after its Q4 profit fell 51 percent on the back of higher provisions.

Telecoms giant BT Group slid half a percent after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit, hit by the write-downs related to its Italian operations.

Supermarket group Tesco soared 9 percent and Booker Group, the U.K.'s largest food wholesaler, surged as much as 16 percent, after they reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended share and cash merger.

French advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe hovered firmly in positive territory as it appointed Arthur Sadoun to succeed Maurice Lévy as chairman and Chief Executive officer, effective June 1, 2017.

On a light day on the economic front, French consumer confidence improved to the highest level since late 2007, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer sentiment index rose to 100 in January from 99 in December. The indicator reached the threshold 100 for the first time since November 2007.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM