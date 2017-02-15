European Shares Broadly Higher As Banks Lead

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Wednesday, with banks leading the surge on expectations that they will benefit from the era of higher interest rates.





Rising base metals prices, encouraging financial results from French bank Credit Agricole and upbeat U.K. unemployment data also buoyed investor sentiment.

Official data showed that U.K. unemployment fell by 7,000 to 1.6 million people in three months to December, leaving the jobless rate at 4.8 percent, an 11-year low even as wages rose less than forecast.

Elsewhere, Sweden's central bank again left the key interest rate unchanged and signaled the likelihood of more reduction in the near term, citing considerable political uncertainty and the rising risks of setbacks.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.38 percent at 371.61 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session.

The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around half a percent each.

Credit Agricole shares soared almost 6 percent, while BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland rallied 2-3 percent.

Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore gained 1-2 percent as copper prices rose on the London Metal Exchange on concerns over a disruption to global supplies.

Heineken NV shares jumped 4.5 percent after the Dutch brewer forecast growth in sales and earnings this year.

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel NV tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a drop in its four-quarter net profit.

Energy major Tullow Oil lost 1 percent as oil prices dipped on concerns about rising supply from U.S. shale output.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

