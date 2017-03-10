European Shares Advance As Banks Extend Rally

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares were trading higher on Friday as rising bond yields helped lift banking stocks for the second day running.



Energy stocks were also seeing broad-based gains as oil prices rebounded from three-month lows hit overnight.

The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with German trade data beating estimates, while industrial output data from France and the U.K. disappointed investors.

Investors looked ahead to the release of a critical U.S. jobs report due tonight for clues to whether there is a chance of a 25 bps rate hike next week.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.42 percent at 374.47 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all were up by half a percent.

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and UniCredit climbed 1-4 percent, a day after ECB President Mario Draghi struck a more upbeat tone on the outlook for the recovery in the euro zone.

Tullow Oil, Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA rose over 1 percent as oil prices steadied after two days of huge losses.

Volkswagen advanced 1.5 percent after the German automaker entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Tata Motors.

William Hill shares added 1.5 percent. The British bookmaker has appointed Philip Bowcock as CEO with immediate effect, ending a nine-month-long search for a permanent CEO.

Among the worst performers, real estate investment trust Segro fell 4 percent after buying the remaining 50 percent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture it does not already own from the Aviva Group Entities.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM