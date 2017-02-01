European Markets Received A Boost From Positive Corporate News

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets bounced back from yesterday's late pull back Wednesday morning and remained in positive territory for the majority of the session.



However, the markets did pare their gains in the afternoon, after early gains began to erode on Wall Street.

Markets in Europe received a boost from some positive corporate news Wednesday. Positive news from Siemens, Roche and Volvo all contributed to the positive mood among investors, as well as the strong earnings report from U.S. tech giant Apple.

Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Bank of England will also announce its policy decision on Thursday.

The U.K. economy is set to see a slower growth this year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Tuesday. The think tank expects the economy to grow 1.7 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year, slower than the 2 percent estimated for 2016.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.84 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.87 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.85 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 1.08 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.96 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.12 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.45 percent.

In Frankfurt, industrial conglomerate Siemens jumped 5.29 percent after raising its 2017 profit forecast.

Wacker Chemie fell 2.24 percent after the chemical firm reported a 21 percent decline in fiscal 2016 net profit.

Deutsche Bank climbed 4.13 percent and Commerzbank added 2.36 percent. In Paris, BNP Paribas increased 2.45 percent and Societe Generale advanced 1.70 percent.

In London, TalkTalk Telecom, a telecom and internet services provider, soared 8.05 percent. The company announced that Chief Executive Dido Harding will step down after seven years in the position.

Dixons Carphone declined 1.27 percent after its founder and Chairman, Charles Dunstone, announced that he will step down in April 30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings advanced 0.07 percent and Smiths Group rose 1.13 percent on brokerage upgrades.

Private banking group Julius Baer Group climbed 1.25 percent in Zurich after its 2016 adjusted net profit more than doubled.

Drug maker Roche Holding rose 1.93 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale.

Shares of Volvo jumped 4.74 percent in Stockholm. The auto maker lifted its dividend after reporting a sharp rise in fourth-quarter net profit on top of healthy sales.

Electrolux tumbled 2.11 percent. The home appliances giant proposed a higher dividend for the year 2016 after posting a decline in organic sales for the fourth quarter.

Eurozone manufacturing sector expanded more than initially estimated in January to the strongest level in sixty-nine months, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.2 in January from 54.9 in December. That was just above the preliminary reading of 55.1.

Germany's manufacturing sector expanded less than initially estimated in January to its strongest level in three years, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Markit/BME manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.4 in January from 55.6 in December. The flash PMI reading was 56.5.

The French manufacturing sector logged further solid expansion in January to its highest level in sixty-eight months, final data published by IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 53.6 in January from 53.5 in December. The flash score was 53.4.

British manufacturing growth remained strong at the start of the year despite record input cost inflation, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed Wednesday. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector eased to 55.9 in January from December's two-and-a-half year high of 56.1. The score was in line with economists' expectations.

U.K. house prices rose at a slower pace in January, figures from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. The house price index increased 4.3 percent year-on-year following 4.5 percent rise in December. The climb was in line with economists' expectations.

Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.7 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent on year following the 1.4 percent decline in December.

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3. That exceeded expectations for 51.2, although it was down from 51.4 in December.

Suggesting that the job market got off to a strong start in 2017, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January. The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 168,000 jobs compared to the addition of 153,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated to the fastest rate in over two years in the month of January. The ISM said its purchase managers index rose to 56.0 in January from a revised 54.5 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector.

Economists had been expecting the index to inch up to 55.0 from the 54.7 originally reported for the previous month.

Reflecting a steep drop in spending on public construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected pullback in U.S. construction spending in the month of December.

The report said construction spending dipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $1.182 trillion in December from a revised $1.184 trillion in November. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.2 percent.

